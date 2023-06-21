ROMA LEA EANES "COOKIE," age 75, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on May 31, 2023, while at home with her family. Roma was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Eanes, her parents, Charles and Frances Hager, and a great-grandchild, Emorie Justice. Roma was born March 7, 1948, and raised in McCarr, Ky. She was a full-time mother and a devoted Christian. She spent many years following her husband as he preached the gospel in numerous churches. Her passions included crafting, quilting, and cherishing her family. Survivors include her four children, Roma Martin (Trent), Charles Eanes (Brenda Childers), Stephanie Justice (James), and Eric Eanes, as well as her sister, Phyllis Bentley. Grandchildren include Amanda Justice, Vin Eanes, Aiden Eanes, Samantha Justice, Joshua Eanes, and a host of great-grandchildren. She lived a long and beautiful life and will be greatly missed by everyone. We will be honoring her wishes of cremation by Heritage Cremation, Virginia with no services.
