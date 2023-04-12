ROGER LEE NEAL, 79 of Sebastian, Florida, departed this world and "took to the sky," Friday, March 31, 2023. A proud veteran of the United States Navy, Aviation Machinist's Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class, Roger continued his career in aviation after his departure from the Navy having had been employed by Eastern Airlines and Airbus Industries. Roger is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Mary Jane Linnell Neal; and a brother, Eddie Neal of Crestview, Florida. A memorial service in Roger's honor will take place at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.StrunkFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Strunk Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1623 North Central Avenue, Sebastian, Florida 32958.
