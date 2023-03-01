ROBERT GRAY, 56 of Williamson, W.Va., died Feb. 22 in Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service will be at noon March 3 at Pentecostal Tabernacle UHC, 558 Mulberry St., Williamson. Visitation will be one hour before service. Gregory-Page Funeral Home, Welch, W.Va., is directing arrangements. www.gregory-pagefh.com.
