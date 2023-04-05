ROBERT EUGENE BLACKBURN, 78, formerly of Hardy, Ky., died March 25 in Glasgow (W.Va.) Health and Rehab. He had been a manager at Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. March 29 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 28 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.rerogersfh.com.
