Thank you for Reading.

RICKEY LEE MARTIN, 67 of Taylorville, W.Va., father of Rickey William Martin of Blue Ridge, Va., Crystal Harkey of Statesville, N.C., and Rhonda Vickers of Barboursville, died March 6 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service at 1 p.m. March 8 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Martin Family Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings