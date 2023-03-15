RICKEY LEE MARTIN, 67 of Taylorville, W.Va., father of Rickey William Martin of Blue Ridge, Va., Crystal Harkey of Statesville, N.C., and Rhonda Vickers of Barboursville, died March 6 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service at 1 p.m. March 8 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Martin Family Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.