Williamson, WV (25661)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the morning. High around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers early changing over to snow overnight. Low 8F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.