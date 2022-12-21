Thank you for Reading.

REX CISCO, 67 of Varney, W.Va., husband of Sherrilynn Mahon Cisco, died Dec. 14 at home. He worked in the coal mines and the Mingo County Board of Education as a school bus driver. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 16 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Duty Cemetery, Ragland, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.

