REX CISCO, 67 of Varney, W.Va., husband of Sherrilynn Mahon Cisco, died Dec. 14 at home. He worked in the coal mines and the Mingo County Board of Education as a school bus driver. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 16 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Duty Cemetery, Ragland, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
