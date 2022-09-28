REV. CLYDE MILLER, 87, of Road Branch, W.Va., husband of Patricia Jane Miller, died Sept. 18. He started a landscaping business in the Columbus, Ohio area. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.