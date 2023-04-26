PEGGY SUE KEEN, 62 of Wharncliffe, W.Va., died April 18 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 2 p.m. April 21 at the Ben Creek Church of Christ. Burial in the Lester Cemetery at Wharncliffe, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the church. www.hatfieldsfc.com. Arrangements are directed by Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, Ky.
