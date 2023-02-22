PEARLEY ROSE, 84 of Logan, W.Va., went to be with Jesus on February 10, 2023, after fighting a long-term illness. Pearley passed away at home surrounded by family and his best friend, Max, his dog. He was born August 28, 1938, to the late Rile and Lola Hatcher Rose of Kermit, W.Va. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his late wife Barbara Gail, his son, David Rose, and his daughter, Teresa Rose.
Pearley spent many years driving coal trucks before starting his own small business transportation company. Pearley enjoyed woodworking in his free time, and you would never catch him without his "poke."
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 20 years, Deborah Dotson Rose, Darrell (Regina) Rose of Mooresburg, Tenn., Chicquita (Jerry) Whitlock of Campbellsville, Ky., grandchildren Nicole (Kip) Lyons, Chasity (David) Rose, Amanda Rose, Kasey (Wayne) Curry, Jarrett (Shiann) Whitlock, Marshall Lowe, David Lowe, Traci Rose, 19 great-grandchildren, and 2 great- great-grandchildren as well as stepdaughter, Nichole G. (William) Maxwell of California and 3 step-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Jarrett Whitlock, Jerry Whitlock, Kip Lyons, David Rose, Ehtan Rose, Landon Rose, Isaiah Rose, Evan Rose and honorary pallbearers, Roger Blankenship, Anthony Brewer, and Gary Ball. A special thank you to Pearley's caretakers, Johnna Taylor and Lisa Selly as well as to Dignity Hospice of Chapmanville, W.Va.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Lighthouse Community Church of East Kermit, W.Va., with funeral services being conducted at 1 p.m. at the church with Pearley's Pastor, Scottie Dingess and Margie Brewer officiating. Burial will follow in the Rosetown Cemetery, Marrowbone, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be made to the West Logan Christian Academy, P.O. Box 959, Logan, WV 25601. Mullins Family Funeral Home is honored and privileged to be serving the family of Pearley Rose.