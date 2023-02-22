Thank you for Reading.

Pearley Rose
SYSTEM

PEARLEY ROSE, 84 of Logan, W.Va., went to be with Jesus on February 10, 2023, after fighting a long-term illness. Pearley passed away at home surrounded by family and his best friend, Max, his dog. He was born August 28, 1938, to the late Rile and Lola Hatcher Rose of Kermit, W.Va. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his late wife Barbara Gail, his son, David Rose, and his daughter, Teresa Rose.

Pearley spent many years driving coal trucks before starting his own small business transportation company. Pearley enjoyed woodworking in his free time, and you would never catch him without his "poke."

Tags

Recommended for you