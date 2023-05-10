PAUL E. SCHWARTZ, age 86, of Bean Station, Tenn., formerly of Williamson, W.Va., passed away peacefully at his home on May 2, 2023, with his family by his side following a long battle with cancer. Mr. Schwartz was born in Williamson, W.Va., on November 22, 1936, the son of the late Frank and Gertrude Richardson Schwartz.
He attended Williamson High School. Following high school, he became a master electrician. He was drafted into the Army during the peacetime draft and completed basic training at Fort Knox, Ky., and upon completion of basic training, was stationed at Fort Lewis, Wash. After the Army, he spent several years working in various positions within the coal mining industry in southern WV and eastern KY, eventually retiring from Massey Coal Company. In addition to his work as a master electrician, Paul was also a skilled carpenter, plumber and mason, having built or remodeled several homes for his family to reside. He was a devout Christian, loved the Lord and was baptized as East Williamson Baptist Church in WV as a teenager. While in Tennessee, he was a member of the New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church in Rutledge.