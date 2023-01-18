Patricia Ann Blackburn

PATRICIA ANN "PAT" BLACKBURN, 75, passed away peacefully January 14, 2023, at her home, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Patricia was the first of eight children born to the late Lee and Ailene Fuller. She was born on January 1, 1948, in Welch, W.Va., and raised in Isaban, W.Va. After graduating from Gilbert High School, she had a prosperous, fulfilling career at the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, retiring after 41 years.
Patricia was a caring woman who spent most of her life thinking about others. She always surrounded herself with her family and friends, which is where she felt most comfortable and loved.
Patricia was married on June 9, 1978, to Larry Blackburn, who was her partner in life for nearly 45 years. She was a faithful, loving, and devoted wife.
Patricia would say her greatest treasure in life was her family. She was a supportive, generous, and compassionate sister. She was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Sue Fuller, and one sister-in-law, Lola "Kinky" Fuller. Her memory will be carried on by 6 siblings: Kenneth Ray Fuller, Sharon (Eddy) Smith, Glen (Vickie) Fuller, Carl (Terri) Fuller, Dean Fuller and Lisa Mullins, and Timothy (Belvia) Fuller.
Patricia was blessed with many nieces and nephews, who gave her the loving title of "Sissy Pat." She will be remembered by Kenneth Fuller, Kevin (Wendi) Fuller, Kimberly (Ron) Hensley, Scott (Kim) Smith, Rocky Davis, David Cline, Josh (Samantha) Fuller, Bridget (Shawn) Cabell, and Megan Fuller. In addition, she left behind many great-nieces and nephews: Katelyn Hensley, Bransyn Fuller, Peyton Cabell, Jaxson Fuller, Ashton Davis, Hayden Cline, Landon Fuller, Braxton Fuller, Jaeley Blankenship, Alexis Dean, Brooke Fuller, and Hannah Fuller. She was also a great- great-aunt to several.
In addition, she was survived by a special aunt, Hazel Cline, and a large group of special friends. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. January 17, 2023, at Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Lee Dotson Jr. will be officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service from noon to 1 p.m. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Blackburn family. Online condolences may be made at www.rerogersfh.com.