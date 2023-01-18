Thank you for Reading.

Patricia Ann Blackburn
PATRICIA ANN "PAT" BLACKBURN, 75, passed away peacefully January 14, 2023, at her home, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Patricia was the first of eight children born to the late Lee and Ailene Fuller. She was born on January 1, 1948, in Welch, W.Va., and raised in Isaban, W.Va. After graduating from Gilbert High School, she had a prosperous, fulfilling career at the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, retiring after 41 years.

