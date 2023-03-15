PAMELA JO ROWLEY, 65 of Cross Lanes, W.Va., daughter of Evelyn New Workman of Naugatuck, W.Va., died March 8 in Memorial Hospital in Charleston, W.Va. She was a nurse. Funeral service at 1 p.m. March 13 the Workman family home on Elk Creek. Burial in the Workman Family Cemetery. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.