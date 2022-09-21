Thank you for Reading.

MINNIE MAE RICHARDSON SMITH, 66 of Browning Fork, W.Va., died Sept. 16. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Sept. 21 at Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va. Burial in Carter Cemetery, Gilbert. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20 at the funeral home.

