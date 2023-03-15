MICHAEL BLAINE DEAN, 48 of Stone, Ky., son of Sherry Varney Horne of Stone, died March 10 in Pikeville Medical Center. He refurbished mining equipment. Funeral service at 1p.m. March 14 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
