MARK ALLEN HATFIELD, 60 of Belfry, Kentucky, recently of Piketon, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at his home. He was born December 29, 1962, in Yeager, West Virginia to the late Chester Euly Hatfield and Iva Joyce Herndon Hatfield.
Surviving are his daughter, Kayla Robbins and husband Art of Piketon; grandchildren Harper, Cruz, Hank and Ridge Robbins of Piketon and Summer, Justin and Gage Hatfield of Masheim, Tennessee; brother Randall Gene Hatfield of Mt. Gillead, Ohio; cousin Okey (Cindy) Hatfield of Forest Hills, Kentucky; mother of his children Crystal (Ace) Hackney of Peebles, Ohio; and special friends Gideon Williamson of Belfry, Kentucky, Terry (Trina) Manns, Uncle Billy Joe Curry, Bill Smith and Kevin "Biff" (Debbie) Senkovic.