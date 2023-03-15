MABLE IRENE CURRY, 78 of Stokesdale, N.C., formerly of Trace Creek, W.Va., widow of Rev. Derl W. Curry, died March 9. Funeral service at 11 a.m. March 13 at Parsley Bottom Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in Lenore (W.Va.) Memory Gardens. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
