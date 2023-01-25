LORI ANN SEXTON, 53 of Williamson, W.Va., daughter of Bill Sexton of Laurel Creek, W.Va., and Brenda Maynard Gilman of Williamson, died Jan. 18 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Sexton Cemetery, Williamson. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.