Thank you for Reading.

LORI ANN SEXTON, 53 of Williamson, W.Va., daughter of Bill Sexton of Laurel Creek, W.Va., and Brenda Maynard Gilman of Williamson, died Jan. 18 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Sexton Cemetery, Williamson. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.

Tags

Recommended for you