LOIS ANN BALL, 75, of Williamson, WV, mother of Chester Ball Jr., and Shawn Ball, both of Road Branch, W.Va., died Nov. 9 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. She was a pharmacy technician at Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 15 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.