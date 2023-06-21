LEWIS LEE BLEVINS, 62, of Lenore, W.Va., widower of Kathy DeHart Blevins, died June 16 in the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, Ky. He had worked at Appalachian Life, Orkin Extermination, and ARH Home Health store. Funeral service at 1 p.m. June 19 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 18 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
