LEOTA REBECCA HATFIELD, 89, of Forest Hills, Ky., widow of Rush Fredrick Hatfield, died Sept. 25 in Logan Regional Medical Center. She was a was a grocery clerk for the former Varney's Associated Stores, Piggy Wiggly and Food City. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky. Burial in the Julius Williamson Cemetery, Forest Hills. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29 at the funeral home www.rerogersfh.com.
