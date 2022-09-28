Thank you for Reading.

Lawrence Jr. Elswick
LAWRENCE ELSWICK JR., 79, of Canada, Ky., passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Lawrence was born May 3, 1943, in Canada, Ky., to the late Grover Lawrence Elswick Sr., and Iona Rachel Fuller Elswick. Lawrence is also preceded in death by his son, Lawrence Dwayne "Tatar" Elswick, and his sisters, Judy Gayle Elswick Baker and Elizabeth Ann Elswick.

