Lawrence Jr. Elswick

LAWRENCE ELSWICK JR., 79, of Canada, Ky., passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Lawrence was born May 3, 1943, in Canada, Ky., to the late Grover Lawrence Elswick Sr., and Iona Rachel Fuller Elswick. Lawrence is also preceded in death by his son, Lawrence Dwayne "Tatar" Elswick, and his sisters, Judy Gayle Elswick Baker and Elizabeth Ann Elswick.
Lawrence was a retired coal miner, a member of the UMWA, a member of the Victory in Jesus Church and a veteran of the U. S. Army. Lawrence loved to hunt and was loved dearly by all his neighbors and friends. Lawrence is survived by his wife, Helena Justice Elswick of Canada, Ky.; his daughters, Cindy (Jerry) Lester of Canada, Ky., and Derica (Bryan) Burgett of Chattaroy, W.Va. Lawrence is also survived by his sisters, Connie Sue Elswick Chapman of Canada, Ky., Patsy Ann Elswick Blackburn of Canada, Ky., and Madonna Kaye Elswick Williamson of McCarr, Ky.; his grandchildren, Joshua Dwayne Elswick of Canada, Ky., Dakota Lance Lester of Charleston, S.C., Aaron Cole Burgett of Jefferson City, Mo., Alyssa Michelle (Jon) May of Rome, Ga., and Madison Blake (Austin) Woolum of Canada, Ky.; three great-grandchildren, Colton Jake May, Kaden Luke Woolum, Kennedi Blayke Woolum and a host of other loving family and friends.
Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky., with a special singing service at 7 p.m. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, September 26, 2022, the funeral home chapel with Brother Ralph Justice officiating and Mike Elswick reading the obituary and saying a prayer. Burial in the Elswick Family Cemetery, Canada, Ky.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Lester, Bryan Burgett, Joshua Elswick, Dakota Lester, Cole Burgett, P.J. Bevins, Jon May and Austin Woolum. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Elswick family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.