LARRY SHAWN HATFIELD, 49 of Racoon, Ky., husband of Betty Jo Pinion Hatfield, died Nov. 17 at home. He was a machinist and grievance representative, at Kellogg's Cookie Factory. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 20 at Samaria Primitive Baptist Church, Ransom, Ky. Burial in Hatfield Cemetery, Ransom. Visitation after 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the church. www.rerogersfh.com.
