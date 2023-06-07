LARRY DEAN LEE, 71 of Turkey Creek, Ky., widower of Linda Carol Blackburn Lee, died May 26 at the home of his daughter in Richmond, Ky. He was a coal miner. Funeral service at 11 a.m. May 29 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 28 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
