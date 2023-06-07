Thank you for Reading.

LARRY DEAN LEE, 71 of Turkey Creek, Ky., widower of Linda Carol Blackburn Lee, died May 26 at the home of his daughter in Richmond, Ky. He was a coal miner. Funeral service at 11 a.m. May 29 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 28 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.

