LARRY DEAN WELLMAN JR. On Sunday January 29, 2023, at 9:04 a.m. at University of Cincinnati Hospital after a brief illness Jr passed away and went to join his mother and two siblings.
Jr was 62. He was born on March 11, 1960, to Larry Dean Wellman and Ora Lee Vanhoose Wellman in Williamson, W.Va.
Jr was a graduate of Williamson High School.
Jr was of the Freewill Baptist faith. He loved his family very much and often looked after them when they were younger. Jr loved working outside whether it be helping with odd jobs that others were doing or just cutting grass he would always want to be doing something.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, one brother Floyd Wellman, one sister Rita Jervis and his grandparents.
He is survived by his bothers James Wellman of Fairborn, Ohio, Ricky Wellman of Chattaroy, W.Va., Danny Wellman of Williamson, W.Va., David Wellman of Apple Creek, Ohio, Charles Wellman of Williamson, W.Va., and his sisters Sherri Casto of Beckley, W.Va., Terri Bentley of Verona, Ky., Jerri Wellman of Williamson, W.Va., Linda Barrett of Richmond, Ky., Crystal Wellman of Williamson, W.Va.
The family has decided to hold a private memorial at a later date.