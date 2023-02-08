Thank you for Reading.

LARRY DEAN WELLMAN JR. On Sunday January 29, 2023, at 9:04 a.m. at University of Cincinnati Hospital after a brief illness Jr passed away and went to join his mother and two siblings.

Jr was 62. He was born on March 11, 1960, to Larry Dean Wellman and Ora Lee Vanhoose Wellman in Williamson, W.Va.

