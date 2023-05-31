KATHY ANN THOMPSON, 58 of Mallory, W.Va., wife of Roger D. Thompson, died May 24 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Homegoing service at 7 p.m. May 30 at Greenville Freewill Baptist Church during 6 to 9 p.m. visitation. Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place. Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.