KATHERINE RUTH VARNEY, 89 of Forest Hills, Ky., widow of John Clifford Varney, died Feb. 24 at home. She retired as a cook for the Pike County Board of Education. Funeral service at noon March 1 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 28 at the funeral home. www.hatfieldsfc.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.