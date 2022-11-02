JOHN CHARLES HENDRICKS, 72 of Wilsondale, W.Va., husband of Phyllis Vance Hendricks, died Oct. 23 in Three Rivers Medical Center, Louisa, Ky. He was a retired prison guard from the state of Missouri. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place and no services at this time. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
