JOE WHEELER RATLIFF JR., 48 of Banner, Ky., son of Hazel Tilley of McCarr, died Dec. 19 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was a truck driver. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 22 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Burial in the Ratliff Cemetery, Ransom, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 21 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.