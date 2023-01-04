Thank you for Reading.

JANET CAROL WATSON, 75 of Belfry, Ky., wife of Richard Watson, died Dec. 23 at home. She was an EMT for First Response Ambulance Service. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 27 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 26 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.



