JANET CAROL WATSON, 75 of Belfry, Ky., wife of Richard Watson, died Dec. 23 at home. She was an EMT for First Response Ambulance Service. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 27 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 26 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
