JAN DOUGLAS BAISDEN, 82, of Kernersville, N.C., died Saturday, Nov. 26, at his home after a long illness. He was a retired computer systems specialist for IBM and a pioneer of the computer industry, as well as a Master bridge player. Jan was a valedictorian graduate of the former Lenore High School, class of 1957, graduating as a junior. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Marshall University (then Marshall College), where a former dean of men once said of him, "Jan Baisden was the smartest young man I have ever seen at Marshall." He received a Master's Degree from the Oklahoma University. After teaching in the early and mid-1960s at Lenore and attending the Oklahoma University, he began his career at IBM, at a time when only the richest companies and governments owned computers-mainframe machines that filled whole rooms and were operated and maintained by a relatively few computer specialists. He worked at a number of roles with IBM from the late 1960s through the end of the century, when individual desktop and laptop computers dominated the field. During his tenure at IBM, he wrote or co-wrote and maintained several system operating manuals, used by computer systems managers and operators to run and teach others to run the companys' mainframe computers. These manuals were "the Bibles" for running the IBM's OS/390 and other operating systems. He also traveled to Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, China, Ecuador, Guatemala, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, and Venezuela, providing training on IBM systems that government agencies and companies in those regions had bought. IBM awarded Jan with numerous commendations for his work there. Among those were Member of The 100 Percent Club, IBM Pacesetter, Award for Excellence in Systems Engineering, IBM Systems Engineer of the Year (1983), 25-Year Service Excellence Award, IBM Latin America Excellence Award, IBM International Senior Systems Analyst, and IBM Global Team of Excellence award. He retired from IBM as a senior marketing support representative in IBM's International Technical Support Organization in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. After retiring from IBM, he returned to southern West Virginia where he taught at Tolsia High School in Wayne County, W.Va. Throughout his adult life, he was an avid and able bridge player, competing in matches throughout the country. The American Contract Bridge League named him a Bronze Life Master in 1996 and he rose through the ACBL ranks until being named Ruby Life Master in 2019. Born in Williamson, W.Va., in 1940, Jan was the son of the late Ernest J. and Anna W. Baisden of Naugatuck, W.Va. He is survived by his wife, Sheila Kennedy Baisden; one daughter, Rachel Fox of Indianapolis, Ind.; and two grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Ernest Baisden Jr. of Romney, W.Va., and Harry Baisden of Falls Church, Va.; and three sisters, Judy Dempsey of Naugatuck, W.Va., Diane Baisden of Eglon, W.Va., and Terri Collier of Loudon, Tenn. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jon Baisden, and three brothers, Daniel, Michael and Stephen Baisden. At his request there will be no memorial service. His cremains will be interred at the family cemetery on Pigeon Creek, W.Va.
