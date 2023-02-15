JAMES ALBERT BAILEY, 80 of Ragland, W.Va., husband of Virginia Evans Bailey, died Feb. 4 in Tug Valley Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He was a coal miner and self-employed in construction. He helped train the Russian world heavyweight champion Alexander Zolkin. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Feb. 8 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in the Evans-Klein Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.