JACOB LEE WHITT, 25 of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Kassie Martin, died Sept. 4 at Buffalo Mountain. He was employed by EMF Machine Shop of Chattaroy, W.Va., as a welder and machinist. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton. Burial in the Whitt Family Cemetery, Elk Creek, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 6 at the funeral home. Kassie requests friends and family attending ride your sxs or 4-wheeler to the funeral and follow to the cemetery.
