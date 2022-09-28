IMOGENE RUNYON, 71, of Ragland, W.Va., widow of John Runyon, died Sept. 21 in Pikeville Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at noon Sept. 25 at New Beginnings Community Church, Taylorville, W.Va. Burial in Stafford Cemetery, Delbarton, W.Va. Visitation from6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 24 at the church. Arrangements are under direction of Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton.
