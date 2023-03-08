HERBERT LLOYD ADKINS, 81 of Lyburn, W.Va., husband of Avalee Joan Adkins, died Feb. 27 at home. Homegoing Celebration at 1 p.m. March 6 at the Shining Light United Baptist Church, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. March 5 at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va.
