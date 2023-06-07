HELEN OVELENE CHAPMAN NORMAN, 80 of Freeburn, Ky., wife of Paul Glen Norman, died June 4 in Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. June 7 at the Gooslin Bottom Pentecostal Church. Burial will in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 6 at the church. Arrangements are being directed by R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.