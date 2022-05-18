HELEN LOGEAN BIAS, 69, of Sarah Ann, W.Va., died May 10, Service at 2 p.m. May 14 at Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service.
Updated: May 18, 2022 @ 2:12 am
