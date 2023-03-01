HELEN K. BARNES, 93 of Williamson, W.Va., died Feb. 16 in Genesis Dunbar Center, Dunbar, W.Va. Funeral service will be at noon March 4 at Christ Temple Church, 101 East 4th Ave., Williamson, W.Va. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Gregory-Page Funeral Home, Welch, W.Va. www.gregory-pagefh.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.