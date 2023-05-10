GOLDIE JENKINS, 78 of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Wendell Jenkins, died May 5 in Trinity of Mingo in Williamson, W.Va. Funeral service at noon May 8 at Duncan Fork United Baptist Church. Burial in the Jenkins Cemetery at Pearl Hill, Delbarton. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. May 7 at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.
