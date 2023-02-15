Thank you for Reading.

Goldia Sue McCall
SYSTEM

MS. GOLDIA SUE McCALL, 74, went home to meet her Lord on January 25, 2023.

She was born on January 30, 1948, in Williamson W.Va., to Ralph W. and Frances H. Finch Wells. As a young adult Goldia moved to Detroit, Mich., where she worked for the Detroit Police Department until moving to Youngstown, Ohio, where she met her husband Charles D. McCall, who became a dear friend following their divorce.

Tags

Recommended for you