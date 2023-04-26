GLORIA ROSE COLEMAN, 78 of Connelly Springs, N.C., formerly of Turkey Creek, Ky., widow of James Lloyd Coleman, died April 20 at home. She had worked for a furniture manufacturing company. Funeral service at 11 a.m. at Turkey Creek Old Regular Baptist Church. Burial in Reed-Lockard Cemetery, Turkey Creek. Visitation after 6 p.m. April 23 at the church. R E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, KY, is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
