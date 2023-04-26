Thank you for Reading.

GLORIA ROSE COLEMAN, 78 of Connelly Springs, N.C., formerly of Turkey Creek, Ky., widow of James Lloyd Coleman, died April 20 at home. She had worked for a furniture manufacturing company. Funeral service at 11 a.m. at Turkey Creek Old Regular Baptist Church. Burial in Reed-Lockard Cemetery, Turkey Creek. Visitation after 6 p.m. April 23 at the church. R E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, KY, is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.

