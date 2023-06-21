Thank you for Reading.

GEORGE ROGER CLARK FLOYD of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Viola Martin Floyd, died June 11 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He was coal miner for Kermit Coal, Wolf Creek and Marrowbone Development. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place. Memorial service from 5 to 7 p.m. June 15 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings