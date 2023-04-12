GARY BLEDSOE, 86 of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Gail Bledsoe, died April 3. He was a retired miner from Buffalo Mining in Buffalo Creek, W.Va. Funeral service at 1 p.m. April 7 at the Shining Light United Baptist Church at Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Arrangements are directed by Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
