FREDDIE CALVIN ALLEN, 69, of Turkey Creek, Ky., husband of Frankie Allen, died Oct. 20 at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service 11 a.m., Oct. 23, at Turkey Creek Freewill Baptist Church; burial at Hinkle Family Cemetery. Visitation 6 p.m., Oct. 21 and Oct. 22, at the church. www.rerogersfh.com.
