FLORNIA NELSON, 94 of Turkey Creek, Ky. widow of Dewey Nelson, died Dec. 24. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 28 at Turkey Creek Freewill Baptist Church, 1011 Taylor Fork Road, Turkey Creek. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 27 at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
