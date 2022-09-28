FLAVA ONEIL YOUNG of Pike County, Ky., widower of Glema Joyce Coleman Young, died Sept. 17 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, Martin, Ky. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Sept. 21 at Mayflower United Baptist Church, Pikeville, Ky. Burial in Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
