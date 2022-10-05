MARY LEE OOTEN of Delbarton, W.Va., mother of Ricky Daniel Lee Muncy, died Sept. 28. She was a Registered Nurse working towards her Nurse Practitioner Degree at the time of her death. Wake from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at East Fork Church of God. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at the church. Burial in Marcum-Wallace Family Cemetery. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
