Thank you for Reading.

EVELYN MAYHORN COLEMAN, 73, of Freeburn, Ky., widow of James Coleman, died March 24 at the Greg and Noreen Hospice House. She was a former housekeeper for Good Shepparh Health and Rehabiliation Center. Funeral service 1 p.m., March 28, at the Gooslin Bottom Pentecostal Church; burial at the Mayhorn Cemetery. www.rerogersfh.com

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings