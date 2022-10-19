EVELYN ADKINS, 86, of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Willis Adkins, died Oct. 12 in Appalachian Regional Hospital. She was a retired cook at Delbarton Headstart Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Adkins Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 14 at the funeral home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.