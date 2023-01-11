ERIC FITZPATRICK, 54 of Williamson, W.Va., widower of Deborah Fitzpatrick, died Jan. 7. He retired from Walmart. Funeral service will be at noon Jan. 11 at Kermit (W.Va.) United Baptist Church. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 10 at the church. Arrangements are directed by Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.