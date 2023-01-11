Thank you for Reading.

ERIC FITZPATRICK, 54 of Williamson, W.Va., widower of Deborah Fitzpatrick, died Jan. 7. He retired from Walmart. Funeral service will be at noon Jan. 11 at Kermit (W.Va.) United Baptist Church. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 10 at the church. Arrangements are directed by Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Recommended for you