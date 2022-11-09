EDWARD LUCAS, 73 of Lenore, W.Va., husband of Jeanne Chafin Lucas, died Oct. 30 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He was a retired coal miner working as an underground miner and plant operator. Funeral service at noon Nov. 2 at Victory Christian Center, Lenore. Burial in the Ooten Cemetery at Trace Creek. Visitation after 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
